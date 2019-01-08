The second night of Democratic presidential debates was marked by at least two instances of protesters interrupting the candidates.

First, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker was interrupted by protesters during his opening statement on the second night of CNN's Democratic presidential debate in Detroit.

As Booker was speaking, a chant from protesters erupted, prompting the moderators and Booker to stop the debate temporarily.

While it was a little hard to hear what exactly was being said on the TV broadcast, reports from Detroit said the people in the audience were yelling "Fire Pantaleo," in reference to New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo, who killed Eric Garner.

The same protesters were also yelling during the end of New York City mayor Bill de Blasio's opening, but the chant was much louder during Booker's opening.

Protesters told FOX2 they were there to protest de Blasio and Garner's death.

It's unclear why they were interrupting during Booker's opening statement.

Through Booker's official Twitter account, his team was quick to commend the protesters and point out they were protesting de Blasio and not him.

"Daniel Pantaleo has been continued to be allowed by Bill de Blasio to enrich himself off of the taxpayer of New York City," one protester explained after being escorted out of the debate audience.

Second, Former Vice President Joe Biden was interrupted as he began to tout the Obama Administration's former policies.

Protesters chanted "three million deportation" as Biden began to respond to a question about immigration.

Three million people were deported during the Obama Administration. Last month, during the debates, he responded to a question about those deportations and said "President Obama, I think, did a heck of a job," before contrasting Obama to Trump.

This time around, he was not as easily able to get out of answering the question, as two candidates lobbed the question back at him.

"First of all, you can't have it both ways," Cory Booker said. "You invoke President Obama more than anybody in this campaign. You can't do it when it's convenient and dodge it when it's not."

Biden responded when he was vice president he was "not the president" and kept his recommendations to Obama private.

"Barack Obama went out of his way to change the system and he got push back in response," Biden said. "He moved to fundamentally change the system but much more has to be done."

A group called Movimiento Cosecha took credit for the protest Wednesday night in a release.

They said they also had a banner that read "Stop all deportations on day one."

Earlier in the day, the protesters said they blocked traffic at the Windsor Tunnel, a crossing between Detroit and Canada. They said they are "demanding 2020 hopefuls recognize the daily crisis of family separation and deportation that communities in Detroit and across the country are facing."

Earlier this month, police arrested 11 people taking part in a Movimiento Cosecha and Never Again Action rally in Washington D.C. after they entered the ICE headquarters.

