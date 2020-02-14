Happy Valentine's Day from Netflix! The streaming service has released its first trailer for "Stranger Things 4," revealing the return of a major character.

Warning: Spoilers for "Stranger Things 3" ahead.

The trailer is titled "From Russia with love..." and takes place in snowy Russia. Laborers are seen working on a railroad, and right at the end one of the workers takes of his hat, revealing himself as Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour.

Last season, Hopper allegedly died trying to destroy a machine the Russians built to open a portal to the upside down. The machine was hidden underneath a new mall in Hawkins, Indiana. When Winona Ryder's Joyce Byers blows up the machine, Hopper is still battling Russians close to the portal and seems to disintegrate along with the bad guys. A newspaper clipping later in the episode confirms that the "Hero Chief Dies in Fire."

This major reveal might not be shocking to fans who stuck around for the end credits scene after the last episode of season three. The clip is set in the same Russian facility that season two began with. Russian soldiers are seen walking through cells when one says "No, not the American." They instead choose another prisoner, who they feed to a captive Demogorgon. Many fans believed "the American" referenced in the clip was in fact Jim Hopper.

There's no explanation yet as to how Hopper survived the incident at the mall, and fans will have to wait for the next season for more details. There's no release date yet for the fourth installment of the series, but showrunners matt and Ross Duffer spoke to Entertainment Weekly and revealed some details of the plot.

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper," they said. “Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything."

The Duffer brothers also said the newest season will be the "biggest and most frightening" one yet.

Watch the latest "Stranger Things" trailer here: