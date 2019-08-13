The first trailer for "Lady Bird" writer-director Greta Gerwig's adaptation of "Little Women" has arrived.

"Little Women" is based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott and follows the beloved story of the four March sisters.

Portraying Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth March, the star-studded movie features Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen. It also includes Timothee Chalamet as their neighbor Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee, and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.

The film, directed by Greta Gerwig, is set for release on Dec. 25, 2019.

Gerwig told Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE that they wanted the trailer "to feel like the movie feels, which is both classical and fresh." And while the story takes place in the 19th century, Gerwig said they in "no way wanted it to feel like it was something that was past. We wanted it to feel like it was present right now."

Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Eliza Scanlen in Columbia Pictures' 'Little Women.'

Wilson Webb; 2019 CTMG, Inc.