Christina Anstead, star of HGTV's "Flip or Flop" is pregnant with her third child and the first with her new husband.

She made the announcement on Instagram Friday.

Anstead, 35, continues starring in the home flipping show alongside her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, following their public split in 2016 and divorce in early 2018. Tarek and Christina continue to work on the hit show saying they are doing it for the sake of their two children.



Christina's husband, 39-year-old Ant Anstead, is a British TV host who also already had two children prior to marrying Christina in December 2018.

El Moussa told fans on Instagram he was happy Christina got married.

Both Christina Anstead and El Moussa are producing solo projects for HGTV.