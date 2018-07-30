Former WWE star Brian Lawler, the son of Jerry "The King" Lawler, died Sunday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Brian Christopher Lawler, 46, had been held at the Hardeman County Jail on DUI-related charges and was found Saturday evening hanging in his cell.

"Corrections officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived," the TBI said in a statement. "Lawler was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he died Sunday afternoon."

Mark Davidson, the 25th District Attorney General, requested that special agents with the TBI investigate, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Lawler's death comes less than a month after he was arrested and charged on July 7 with DUI, evading arrest and driving on a revoked license in Hardeman County, which is about an hour east of Memphis.

The Hardeman County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday that Lawler was being held on that case at the time of this incident.

Lawler spent several years in the WWE from 1997-2001. He was known as “Grandmaster Sexay” and was part of the Too Cool tag team with “Scotty 2 Hotty” that won the tag team championship in 2000.

Also Sunday, WWE announced that Josip Nikolai Peruzovic, a Hall of Famer who wrestled as Nikolai Volkoff for more than three decades, has died at 70.

Lawler's pro wrestling career began in the United States Wrestling Association, where he performed as “Too Sexy” Brian Christopher.

"RIP Brian Christopher," Hulk Hogan tweeted. "Thank you for always stealing the show my brother."

RIP Brian Christopher thank you for always stealing the show my brother only love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 29, 2018

Lawler spent two years on TNA’s roster before making appearances on the independent circuit for more than a decade. He returned to the WWE in 2014 for a brief Too Cool reunion appearance.

He was arrested in June on a charge of failure to pay an $800 bill with a friend at the Hampton Inn in downtown Memphis.

In February, he was hospitalized following a fight at an Indiana hotel room with former TNA wrestler Chase Stevens.

"WWE is saddened to learn that Brian Christopher Lawler, who is best known in WWE as Too Cool’s Grandmaster Sexay, has passed away," WWE said in a statement Sunday. "Lawler, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler, competed during the height of the Attitude Era. WWE extends its condolences to Lawler’s family, friends and fans."

Brandon J. Shields of the Jackson Sun contributed to this report.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM