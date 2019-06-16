A West Point cadet killed during a training exercise has been laid to rest at the academy's cemetery.

The funeral for Christopher J. Morgan was held Saturday at the United States Military Academy.

WABC-TV reports speakers included former president Bill Clinton. Morgan's father had been part of the president's security detail.

West Point's Commandant of Cadets, Maj. Gen. Steve Gilland, called the 22-year-old "an exemplary classmate and teammate" and said the young man from West Orange, New Jersey, was "tremendously proud to be a cadet."

Morgan was killed last week when a tactical truck overturned on the way to a military training camp. Nineteen cadets and two soldiers operating the vehicle were injured in the accident.

At West Point, Morgan studied law and was on the Army's wrestling team.