'Game of Thrones' headed to Broadway with new prequel story

The stage play is expected to bring back some of the most well-known characters from George R.R. Martin's 'Game of Thrones' series.

WASHINGTON — Move over winter, a Broadway play is coming.

George R.R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" series, which became a globally popular HBO drama, is getting a Broadway spin-off, according to multiple reports.

The New York Times said Tuesday that Martin, who still hasn't finished his long-awaited novel "The Winds of Winter," plans to develop a play for New York City, London's West End and Australia by 2023.

The play is expected to center around the Great Tourney at Harrenhal, which took place about 16 years before the events in "Game of Thrones," according to The Hollywood Reporter. Martin is reportedly working with playwright Duncan Macmillan and theater director Dominic Cooke on the project.

“The play will for the first time take audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark event that previously was shrouded in mystery,” the official description reads, according to The Guardian. “Featuring many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series, the production will boast a story centered around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now.”

“It ought to be spectacular,” Martin said in a statement announcing the play on Tuesday, according to the New York Times.

The characters in the play, which doesn't have a title yet, are expected to include young versions of Ned Stark, Lyanna Stark, Jaime Lannister, Robert Baratheon, Rhaegar Targaryen and Oberyn Martell, CNBC said.

The Broadway play is the latest in a series of "Game of Thrones" prequel projects following the show's conclusion in 2019.

Just this week, George R.R. Martin signed a five-year deal with HBO to help develop content for both HBO and HBO Max, according to NPR. It added that he's expected to executive produce an apocalyptic series "Who Fears Death."

HBO has already approved a "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of the Dragon," which HBO says is "coming soon."