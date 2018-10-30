Rockbridge County, Virginia — There's been an outpouring of support for the family of a young Virginia girl who died as she tried to save her dog after it ran into traffic.

Jennarae Nicole Goodbar died in an "accidental tragedy with her beloved hunting dog Cash," the 12-year-old's obituary explained.

The sixth grader ran in front of a car while chasing after her dog in Rockbridge County, according to WTVR.

WXFR reported the driver of the vehicle happened to be a family friend who tried to swerve out of the way but struck and killed Goodbar and Cash.

Goodbar's mother told WTVR that Jennarae will be buried alongside her dog.

More than $28,000 has been raised on GoFundMe in memory of Jennarae, as of Tuesday afternoon.

