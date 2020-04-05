Gold’s Gym filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company recently announced the permanent closure of about 30 U.S. company-owned gyms, driven by the COVID-19 crisis.

“We want to be 100 percent clear that Gold’s Gym is not going out of business,” said Gold’s Gym President and CEO Adam Zeitsiff. “The brand is strong, and we’ll continue to innovate and grow our digital business, our licensing program and our global footprint as we focus on serving our millions of members across the world.”

According to a press release from Gold’s Gym, gyms and fitness centers temporarily closed during the COVID-19 shutdown are listed in Phase One of the White House plan to reopen the U.S. economy, and the filing will not impact reopening plans or current operations for company-owned Gold’s Gym locations.

RELATED: Gov. Cooper unveils 3-part plan to reopen state, extends stay-at-home order through May 8

“Gold’s Gym has been the world’s trusted fitness authority for more than 50 years, and we’re absolutely not going anywhere,” Zeitsiff said.

Zeitsiff said the renegotiated filing will enable the company to emerge from the pandemic stronger and ready to grow.

He said the company’s intentions are to be on the other side of Chapter 11 by Aug. 1, if not sooner.

The company said franchisee-owned gyms, which make up the bulk of the Gold’s Gym global footprint, are not part of this filing in any capacity, and they do not anticipate the filing will affect franchisee-owned gyms in any way.

OTHER STORIES

Tyson Foods temperature testing all Wilkesboro employees starting today

Shot fired during shoplifting investigation at Greensboro Walmart

Thomasville women sews hundreds of masks after making them for her mom for years

Monday coronavirus updates: Gov. Cooper signs $1.5B COVID-19 relief bill into law

Gov. Cooper signs $1.5B COVID-19 relief bill: Here's a breakdown of the funding

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775