Gmail users see error messages in service disruption Tuesday

A large disruption of Google's Gmail was being reported Tuesday afternoon. It comes a day after some Google services suffered a brief outage.
"We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users," Google said on its status dashboard. "The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior."
There was no estimated time from Google when the problem would be fixed or what was causing the issue.
The website downdetector.com, which tracks provider outages, had more than 15,000 reports as of 5 p.m. EST.