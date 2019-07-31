Hamza bin Laden, son and potential successor of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, is dead, according to multiple reports.

Details about how and when he died are scarce, but the New York Times cited two American officials saying the U.S. played a role in the operation that led to his death.

NBC News was first to report that the U.S. had obtained information that Hamza bin Laden was dead.

President Donald Trump was asked by reporters on Wednesday whether the U.S. had intelligence that Hamza was dead and he said, "I don't want to comment on that."

Intelligence officials told the New York Times that Hamza bin Laden was killed sometime within the first two years of the Trump administration, but before the State Department announced a $1 million reward for his whereabouts in February. It's believed officials hadn't been able to confirm his death by then.

The department's wanted poster described him as "an emerging al Qaeda leader."

The Navy's Seal Team 6 killed Osama bin Laden during a raid at his Pakistan compound in 2011. Hamza was not found at the compound during the raid.