The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino resort in Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic, is removing liquor dispensers from guest room minibars.

Several American tourists have died while vacationing in the Dominican Republic in the past year. Autopsy results released by the country's Ministry of Public Health said that the deaths were unrelated and stemmed from "natural causes and pre-existing conditions."

Despite the results, the Hard Rock Hotel said in a statement that it was implementing changes "based on guest feedback." In addition to the removal of liquor dispensers in guest room minibars, the hotel is also contracting with a U.S. based healthcare facility at it's existing on-site clinic to provide medical care for guests.

The Ministry of Health inspected the hotel in its investigation of the tourist deaths. Hard Rock Hotel is also contracting a U.S. based 3rd party lab to provide inspections and lab testing of the food, beverage and public spaces in the hotel.

More than six million tourists visit the Dominican Republic every year, with a quarter million staying at the Hard Rock Hotel in Punta Cana. Tourism Minister Francisco Javier Garcia emphasized to reporters that the deaths in the Dominican Republic were not unusual and were unrelated.

"We're very sorry for the families' grief," he said. But "there is no wave of mysterious deaths."