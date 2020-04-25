The frustration of parents is mounting as more families across the U.S. enter their second or even third week of total distance learning. And some say it will be their last.
Amid the barrage of learning apps, video meet-ups and e-mailed assignments that make up pandemic home school, some frustrated and exhausted parents are choosing to disconnect entirely for the rest of the academic year.
Others are trying to keep up while working long hours and have resorted to cramming all their children's school work into the weekends or are taking days off work to help their kids complete a week's worth of assignments in a day.
