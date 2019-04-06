Fans of Disney's "The Lion King" are hearing for the first time what Nala sounds like when voiced by Beyoncé.

The 23-time Grammy winner apparently has some pull. She released this new 30-second clip of the upcoming live-action remake on her own YouTube channel.

"Simba. You have to take your place as king," Nala says.

Amid breathtaking visuals and dramatic music, Nala adds, "We need you. Come home."

While Beyoncé provides the voice of adult Nala, Shahadi Wright Joseph voices Young Nala.

"The Lion King" hits theaters July 19.