Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $768.4 million by the time the drawing happened.

The numbers from Wednesday night's drawing were: 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and a Powerball of 12.

If someone managed to pick all of the winning numbers, they've just won what's estimated to be the third-largest U.S. lottery prize.

It's still a far cry from the all-time record.

The buyers of three tickets shared the country's largest-ever jackpot prize. It was a nearly $1.59 billion Powerball drawn on Jan. 13, 2016.

Last month, an anonymous South Carolina winner finally came forward to claim a $1.54 billion Mega Millions jackpot from October 2018. It was the nation's second-largest lottery prize, but the largest jackpot payout to a single winner.

It typically takes a few hours before Powerball confirms whether or not there was a ticket with all of the winning numbers. But the Colorado Lottery said Wednesday, that if someone did not win Wednesday, the jackpot would likely rise to $900 million.