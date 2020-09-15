Number of homicides in Chicago area pass 2019 total

Cook County is on a pace to exceed 900 for a full calendar for the first time since 2016 and only the fourth time in more than a quarter century.

Officials announced on Tuesday that with more than three months remaining in 2020 there have been more homicides in the county that includes Chicago than were recorded in all of 2019.

In a news release, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office reported that thus far this year there have been 677 homicides. That is nearly 200 more than occurred for the same period last year and puts the county on a pace to exceed 900 for a full calendar for the first time since 2016 and only the fourth time in more than a quarter century.