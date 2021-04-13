x
Hostess recalls SnoBalls for wrong packaging, undeclared allergen

Hostess Brands issued a voluntary recall after certain SnoBalls snack cakes were placed in Hostess Chocolate CupCakes packaging.

WASHINGTON — Hostess Brand on Saturday issued a voluntary recall of certain single-serve SnoBalls due to an undeclared allergen, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration alert.

The alert claims that some SnoBalls pastries were manufactured in the wrong packaging. Hostess said SnoBalls snack cakes made on March 13, 2021, were packaged in Chocolate CupCakes, and it does not list coconut as an ingredient.

Hostess said the recalled items UPC is 888109010096. The "Best By Date" is listed as May 27, 2021.

The FDA said the recalled products were sold in convenience stores, dollar stores, and distributors throughout the United States.

There haven't been any reports of injury related to the recall, according to the FDA alert, but any customers who purchased the product are urged to contact the place of purchase to receive a full refund.

The FDA said no other varieties of Hostess SnoBalls are affected by the packaging error.

Consumers with questions or concerns should contact Hostess at 1-800-483-7253.

