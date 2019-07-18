For the first time in its history, Huggies is putting dads front and center on its diaper boxes.

Its new Special Delivery Diapers feature fathers with babies on three of its seven box designs.

A company spokesperson said the products were inspired by parents and are its softest diaper yet.

While Huggies has featured dads, moms and babies in its advertising before, this is the first time dads with babies have been prominently included on packaging, the company confirmed. By including dads on their diaper boxes, they hope to celebrate the important role dads play in families.

"Each of the seven sizes of Special Delivery (Newborn to size 6) showcases a different black and white image to highlight the emotional connection between a parent and a baby," the company said in a statement.

Huggies has previously featured dads, moms and babies in its advertising, but for the first time its now including dads with babies on diaper boxes.

Huggies

The Special Delivery Diapers are available online this week and will be rolling out to major U.S. retailers at the end of July. The company expects the new look to have a big impact on customers. "Our on-shelf displays will be really striking and stylish with the black box and touching imagery showcasing dads, moms and babies," they said.

Huggies has previously featured dads, moms and babies in its advertising, but for the first time its now included dads with babies on diaper boxes.

Huggies

The product packaging has already been a big hit online.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan share photos from baby Archie's christening day

After Joe Flowers Jr. posted to Facebook about spotting the new boxes in early July, his post went viral and has been shared more than 80,000 times.

RELATED: Pampers installing 5,000 diaper changing tables in men's restrooms

He told USA TODAY that he was just happy to see that fathers were represented because they're never promoted on anything. "Just so happens that the man was African American … I know we actually take care of our children just as much as the mom sometimes, so I was just proud to see a representation of that in the stores,” he said.

Huggies isn't the only diaper company that's now putting a bigger focus on dads.

Pampers announced in June it plans to help install diaper changing tables in 5,000 men's restrooms in the U.S. and Canada.