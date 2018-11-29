NEW YORK (AP) — Hugh Jackman will launch his first ever world tour next year, performing at arenas mostly reserved for pop, rock and rap stars.
The multi-talented entertainer announced his "The Man. The Music. The Show." tour on Thursday, which will feature Jackman singing songs from "The Greatest Showman," ''Les Miserables" and Broadway musicals, among other selections. He will be accompanied by a live orchestra.
The tour starts in Europe, officially kicking off in Hamburg, Germany, on May 13, 2019. He will play two shows at The O2 Arena in London.
The North American leg begins June 18 in Houston and he will perform twice at both New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.
Most tickets go on sale Dec. 7. Tickets for the MSG shows go on sale Dec. 10.
May 13: Hamburg, Germany at Barclaycard Arena
May 14: Berlin, Germany at Mercedes-Benz Arena
May 16: Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena
May 17: Amsterdam, Germany at Ziggo Dome
May 19: Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion
May 21: Manheim, Germany at SAP Arena
May 22: Paris, France at AccorHotels Arena
May 24: Manchester, England at Manchester Arena
May 27: Birmingham, England at Birmingham Resorts World Arena
May 30: Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena
June 2: London, England at The O2 Arena
June 3: London, England at The O2 Arena
June 18: Houston, TX at Toyota Center
June 19: Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center
June 21: Chicago, IL at United Center
June 22: St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center
June 24: Detriot, MI at Little Caesars Arena
June 25: Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena
June 27: Boston, MA at TD Garden
June 28: New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
June 29: New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
June 30: Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center
July 1: Washington D.C. at Capital One Arena
July 3: Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena
July 5: Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena
July 6: Sunrise, FL at BB&T Center
July 10: Denver, CO at Pepsi Center
July 11: Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena
July 13: Las Vegas, NV at MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 14: Glendale, AZ at Gila River Arena
July 16: San Diego, CA at Valley View Casino Center
July 17: San Jose, CA at SAP Center at San Jose
July 19: Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Bowl
July 20: Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Bowl