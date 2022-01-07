Hy-Vee pulls potato salad products as Fourth of July weekend begins

Just days before the Fourth of July, Hy-Vee is telling its customers not to eat recently purchased Hy-Vee and Mealtime potato salad.

WASHINGTON — As the July Fourth weekend gets underway, Hy-Vee is pulling a popular holiday staple from its stores over safety concerns.

The grocery store chain announced Friday that "out of an abundance of caution" it was "voluntarily withdrawing" all sizes and varieties of its Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad "due to a presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed on."

The company said because of the holiday weekend it decided to withdraw all the products before final test results are received, which aren't expected for 7-10 days.

The potato salad was sold at Hy-Vee locations across the company’s eight-state region which covers Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Here's the full list of withdrawn products:

HY-VEE OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE GREEN ONION & EGG POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE CHIPOTLE RANCH POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE DICED RED SKIN POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE LOADED BAKED POTATO SALAD

MEALTIME OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD

MEALTIME COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD

MEALTIME DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD

The expiration dates for the impacted potato salad products are between July 31 and Aug. 4.

Customers who have purchased any of the products listed above are urged to throw it out or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.

The company said there have been no reports of illnesses tied to the potato salad products so far.