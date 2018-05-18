Unless you live under an internet-less rock, you've probably been asked the question sometime this week: yanny or laurel?

As the auditory trend swept the internet, regular citizens and celebrities alike weighed in-- everyone from Ellen DeGeneres to that person from high school you still follow on Facebook.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

Then, it got political. The White House twitter account posted a video Thursday night of staffers' two cents, with President Trump himself making an appearance.

The video featured staff members such as press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and counselor Kellyanne Conway poking fun at themselves over a peppy musical track.

"It's laurel, but I could deflect and divert to yanny if you need me too," Conway said.

"Sarah, it's been reported that you hear laurel, how do you respond?" someone off camera asks Sanders. "Clearly you're getting your information from CNN, cause that's fake news, all I hear is yanny," she replies.

Others weigh in: presidential advisor Ivanka Trump claims it's laurel, while Vice President Mike Pence asks, "Who's yanny?" At the end of the video, President Trump has the final word: "I hear covfefe," he says, a reference to a cryptic tweet posted from his account in 2017.

But did the video hit the right note? Some Twitter users found it funny, while other scoffed at it.

Had all this time to create this stupid video but no time to address the issues facing our nation. Ridiculous — George Espinal (@EspinalGeorge) May 17, 2018

I find it amusing that you're trying to make yourself relatable. — longhorn gal (@bachelorette76) May 17, 2018

You guys are too cute❤️❤️ — Kristin (@TrealDaisyDuke) May 18, 2018

I love it..nice to see the White House having a little fun.. #Laurel — Jana (@jana1967) May 18, 2018

