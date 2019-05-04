The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price have issued a safety alert for consumers with a Fisher-Price Rock 'N Play.

According to the alert, at least 10 infants have died since 2015 when they were unrestrained in the Rock 'N Play and rolled from their back onto their stomach or side.

The CPSC noted that infants typically begin rolling over at 3 months old and each of the infants who died were 3 months or older.

"Because deaths continue to occur, CPSC is recommending consumers stop use of the product by three months of age, or as soon as an infant exhibits rollover capabilities," the agency's safety alert explained.

CPSC and Fisher-Price also reminded consumers to always create a safe sleep environment for infants. Guidelines show that infants should always be placed on their backs to sleep and you should never add pillows, blankets, stuffed animals or other toys to a baby's sleep space.

You can report a dangerous product or a product-related injury online at SaferProducts.gov or by calling CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772.

