Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger back online after brief outage

On Instagram's mobile app, users on Friday saw a "couldn't refresh feed" alert during a brief outage.

WASHINGTON — Several Facebook-owned services including Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger were down for many users for about an hour on Friday.

Users around the world flocking to other social media sites to vent their frustration during the outage.

A Facebook company spokesperson said in a statement that "a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

DownDetector reported it had received more than 123,000 reports of problems with Instagram starting around 1:30 p.m. Eastern.

On Instagram's mobile app, users had been greeted with a "couldn't refresh feed" pop-up alert. On Instagram's website, users were given the message "server error."

On Twitter, #instagramdown and "Y'all Instagram" were quickly trending during Friday's brief outage.

