MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Women around the world are marking International Women’s Day with massive protests against gender violence, inequality and exploitation, with the mothers of murdered girls leading the march in Mexico City and participants in Paris inveighing against the “virus of the patriarchy.”

While many of Sunday's protests were peaceful celebrations others were marred by tension, with security forces arresting demonstrators at a rally in Kyrgyzstan, and police reportedly using tear gas to break up a demonstration by thousands of women in Turkey.

One of the largest demonstrations occurred in Chile, where tens of thousands flooded the streets with dance, music and angry demands for gender equality.

A police officer stands behind her riot shield covered in red paint during an International Women's Day march in Mexico City's main square, the Zocalo, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Protests against gender violence in Mexico have intensified in recent years amid an increase in killings of women and girls.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

AP