TEHRAN PROVINCE, Iran — Iranian health authorities are reporting another death from the new virus that emerged in China, bringing the death toll in Iran to five.

A health ministry spokesman reported the latest fatality on Saturday, but he did not specify when it occurred. He said the death was from among 10 new confirmed cases of the virus in Iran. Two other people died on Friday.

So far, 28 cases have been confirmed in Iran, including the five people who died.

The deaths came as Iranians voted in nationwide parliamentary elections Friday.

Many voters went to the polls wearing face masks, and some pharmacies ran out of masks and hand sanitizer amid the election-day rush. The turnout was seen as a key measure of support for Iran's leadership as sanctions weigh on the economy and isolate the country diplomatically.

In the coronavirus outbreak, it’s not the rising numbers that are worrying experts: It's that they can't trace where some disease clusters started. When new clusters emerge, health officials try to find the first patient, the person who sparked it. But when they can't, it's a signal the disease might be spreading too widely for tried-and-true public health steps to stamp it out.

The World Health Organization insists the worst-case isn't here yet. But it also points to spikes in cases in Iran and South Korea to warn that time may be running out to contain the virus.

