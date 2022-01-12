Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

Jason Momoa said on Instagram, "The love between us carries on" as he and Lisa Bonet announced the end of their marriage.

LOS ANGELES — Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet have ended their 16-year relationship. A joint statement posted on the “Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones" star's Instagram page Wednesday that he and his wife were parting ways.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception,” the post said, adding that they were announcing the split so “as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other -to be who we are learning to become..." the post continued.

"Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children. Teaching our Children What's possible - Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail."

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, met and started dating in 2005 and officially married in late 2017. They have a son and daughter together.