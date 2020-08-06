Jeff Bezos shares angry Amazon customer emails over Black Lives Matter stance

'Dave, you’re the kind of customer I’m happy to lose,' Bezos wrote in response to one customer who used racial slurs.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has taken to Instagram to share angry emails he's received over the company's public support of "Black Lives Matter."

Bezos first shared an email from a customer named Macy via Instagram a few days ago. With the subject line, "All Lives Matter," Macy said she was disturbed to see black lives matter on the online retailer's website homepage.

"And if it wasn't for all these lives providing their service to your and your company, where would Amazon be today?" Macy asked.

"I want you to know that I support this movement that we see happening all around us, and my stance won't change," Bezos said in a message directed at Macy.

In a new Instagram post Sunday, Bezos said there have "been a number of sickening but surprising responses" in his inbox since originally sharing Macy's message.

"This sort of hate shouldn’t be allowed to hide in the shadows. It’s important to make it visible," Bezos wrote in the new post. It features a profanity-laced email from a customer named Dave, who also repeatedly uses an ethnic slur. At the end of Dave's email, he announces he is ending his business relationship with Amazon.

"Dave, you’re the kind of customer I’m happy to lose," Bezos wrote in his post.