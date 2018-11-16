Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales recalled 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey products that may be linked to a multi-state salmonella outbreak, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday.

The raw ground turkey products were produced on September 11 and shipped to stores nationwide.

These are the recalled products (click here to see the package labels):

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT" with "Use by" dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.

The wider salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey has sickened 164 people in 35 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One person in California died from the outbreak, which started in November 2017, and 63 people were hospitalized.

FSIS, the CDC and the Arizona Department of Health Services conducted tests on a package of Jennie-O turkey found in a patient's home. FSIS said the patient tested positive for salmonella, and the turkey in their home matched the multi-state salmonella outbreak strain.

Health officials said raw turkey products from numerous sources are contaminated, including ground turkey and turkey patties, and warned that additional products from other companies may also be recalled.

The CDC released the following safety tips for preventing salmonella infection from raw turkey:

Wash your hands before and after preparing and eating food.

Cook raw turkey thoroughly to an internal temperature of 165°F. Leftovers should also be reheated to that temperature.

Don't spread germs from raw turkey around food preparation areas.

Thaw turkey in the refrigerator, sink or microwave. Do not thaw it by leaving it out on the counter.

The CDC does not recommend feeding raw food to pets.

