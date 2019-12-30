PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter publicly appeared at the Georgia church where he worships for the first time since undergoing brain surgery in November.

News outlets report the 95-year-old Carter and his wife of more than 70 years, Rosalynn, attended services at the Maranatha Baptist Church on Sunday. Parishioners also prayed over the Carters, who were nestled into front-row seats at the Plains church.

Jimmy Carter underwent surgery last month at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall. In recent years, the nation's oldest-ever ex-president has faced several health issues, including multiple falls and melanoma.

MORE: