Former Vice President Joe Biden joked in an interview that if President Donald Trump criticized his age or mental state during a debate, he would challenge him to a push-up competition.

"I would say come on Donald, come on, man. How many push-ups do you want to do here, pal? Jokingly. You know, come on, run with me, man," Biden remarked during the interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

Biden and Trump have frequently tossed verbal jabs back and forth and it's unlikely that'll stop anytime soon during their respective campaigns.

During the interview Biden also addressed those who think he won't be able to face off against Trump because he didn't respond "tough" to Kamala Harris during the first Democratic presidential debate when she brought up his opposition to desegregation busing.

"I've never had any trouble taking anyone on from Trump to Putin to (Chinese President) Xi Jinping himself," Biden said.

But Biden said he's not "going to get down in the dirt" with Trump.