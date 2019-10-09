President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Tuesday that John Bolton is out as national security adviser.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week," Trump tweeted.

NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander reported that Trump did not notify the rest of the White House after dismissing Bolton on Monday. An hour before Trump's tweet, the White House announced Bolton would be briefing reporters Tuesday afternoon.

Trump will now search for his fourth national security adviser in less than three years following Michael Flynn, H.R. McMaster and now Bolton.

