Jordan Peele is bringing a new thriller to the big screen, his follow-up to last year's Oscar-winning triumph Get Out.

The project is so under-wraps, that Peele simply tweeted out a poster with the title Us Tuesday that promised "a new nightmare from the mind of Academy Award winner Jordan Peele" and "In theaters March 2019."

Us will be written and directed by Peele and released March 15, according to a release from Universal Studios. Jason Blum, who produced Get Out, will be one of the producers of Us.

But that's all the facts out there for the already-hotly-anticipated flick. Needless to say, fans who responded to Peele's cryptic reveal were eager to know more. Now.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote Tuesday that Black Panther stars Winston Duke, and Lupita Nyong’o are in talks to star in Us along with The Handmaid's Tale Elisabeth Moss.

According to THR, the story centers on two couples, one white, one black. If a deal is made with the acting crew, Duke and Nyong’o would play one couple, while Moss would play part of the other couple.

