Well-known hurricane hunter Josh Morgerman was in the Bahamas when Hurricane Dorian made landfall as a Category 5 storm and has been tweeting updates on what has been happening.

Morgerman, whose new TV series is set to debut Sept. 15 on the Science Channel, said he was riding out the storm in Marsh Harbour. That's in the Abaco Islands, which reports indicate was getting hit hard with devastating winds and storm surge Sunday.

Prior to Dorian making landfall, Morgerman said he believed Marsh Harbour would be a good location to be in the path of the eye when it passed over.

"I'm at a school in the city on a little bit of a hill and it's a designated shelter," Morgerman said in a video he said was shot at 4 a.m. local time Sunday. "I think I might ride out the storm here because, one, it's closer to the path of the eye -- I have a better chance of getting the eye here -- and, two, I think it's a little safer. It's on a hill and I think it will be above the storm surge and that's important to me. This hurricane is really serious and I'm treating it carefully."

Less than 4 1/2 hours later, Morgerman was in the thick of it.

"8:17 am. Gusts getting scary in Marsh Harbour. I feel like a rocket is about to take off. Bandwidth down to almost nothing, so this is possibly the last you'll hear from me for a long while. This is gonna get ugly," he tweeted.

Three hours later, Morgerman described being barricaded in a room with other people.

"11:15 am. 978 mb & falling fast. Just outside eyewall, but winds will damaging. Holed up with six others in concrete room with chairs against the door," he tweeted.

A half-hour later came what turned out to be his last post of the day.

"11:40 am. Pounding. CRASHING. Boards prying off windows. We're moving children to a safe space, wrapping them in blankets," Morgerman tweeted.

As of 3 a.m. EDT Monday, Morgerman had not sent out any more tweets.

On Sunday, Dorian's maximum sustained winds reached 185 mph, with gusts up to 220 mph, tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall. That equaled the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, before storms were named. The only recorded storm that was more powerful was Hurricane Allen in 1980, with 190 mph winds, though it did not make landfall at that strength.

As of early Monday, the hurricane's westward movement had slowed somewhat to 5 mph.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.