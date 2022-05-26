BTS to meet with Biden at White House

The White House says Biden and BTS also will discuss diversity and the K-pop group's platform as youth ambassadors.

WASHINGTON — BTS, the Grammy-nominated South Korean boy band, will join President Joe Biden next week to talk about “Asian inclusion and representation” and to address hate crimes and discrimination against Asians, the White House announced Thursday.

The musical group's White House visit next Tuesday follows Biden's trip last week to South Korea, a U.S. ally.

Biden has been outspoken about being committed to combating a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. Last year, the Democratic president signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

Biden and BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, also will discuss diversity and the K-pop group's platform as youth ambassadors.