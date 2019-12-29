PERTH, Australia - Thousands of koalas are feared to have died in a wildfire-ravaged area north of Sydney, further diminishing Australia's iconic marsupial, while the fire danger increased in the country’s east as temperatures soared.

The mid-north coast of New South Wales was home to up to 28,000 koalas, but wildfires in the area in recent months have significantly reduced their population.

Koalas are native to Australia and are one of the country’s most beloved animals, but they've been under threat due to a loss of habitat.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that up to 30% of their habitat has been destroyed by the wildfires.

