One of the final acts Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, performed before their fatal helicopter crash Sunday as to go to church and take communion.

Father Steve Sallot of Our Lady Queen of Angels in Newport Beach told KABC that Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, received communion before heading off for their helicopter ride.

"He was here before the 7 a.m. mass and that's our first mass of the day. So he would obviously have been in the prayer chapel before that and he was leaving about 10 to 7," Sallot told KABC.

The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. near Los Angeles. Kobe and Gianna were killed along with seven others.

