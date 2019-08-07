Kohl's announced Monday it will now allow customers to return eligible Amazon products for free at its stores without a box or label. The retailer will then return the items to Amazon.

The company ran pilot programs in three major cities and announced earlier this year it would expand the practice nationwide.

Customers who want to use the near feature need to go to the Amazon Online Return Center, select the Kohl's drop-off option. A QR code will be sent via email. Bring that QR code and the item to Kohl's to be returned.

The move comes a week before Amazon's Prime Day.

Kohl's says it hopes it will lead to more customers for its stores.

“Our top strategic priority is driving traffic, and this transformational program does just that," Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass said in a statement.

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2018, fie photo, a Kohl's sign is shown in front of a Kohl's store in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

AP