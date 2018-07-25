As the week progresses, the recall list of our favorite snacks continues to grow.

This time, Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling their Taco Bell Salsa con Queso Mild Cheese Dip due to a botulism risk.

The product is a 15 oz glass jar with the individual package UPC # 021000024490 .

The company said that they're recalling about 7,000 cases of cheese dip after the product showed signs of product separation, which could result in the growth of Clostridium botulinum – a bacterium that can cause life-threatening illnesses or death.

The company warns not to use the product even if it doesn’t look or smell spoiled.

Botulism can cause symptoms such as: general weakness, dizziness, double vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. It can also cause trouble breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distention and constipation.

The news comes after a string of recalls of the nation’s favorite snacks including Goldfish and Ritz crackers. However, this cheese dip is not related to the salmonella recalls where the products contained whey powder.



