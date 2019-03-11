ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota college student said he and Krispy Kreme are working together to bring doughnuts to the Twin Cities after he started driving to Iowa every weekend to buy hundreds of Krispy Kreme doughnuts that he then sold to his own customers.

There have been no Krispy Kreme stores in Minnesota for 11 years.

Jayson Gonzalez, 21, of Champlin, Minnesota, would drive 270 miles to a Krispy Kreme store in Clive, Iowa, pack his car with up to 100 boxes, each carrying 12 doughnuts, then drive back up north to deliver them to customers in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

He charged $17 to $20 per box. He said some of his customers spent nearly $100 each time. Gonzalez said he did not receive a discount from the store in Iowa where he bought the doughnuts.

But less than a week after the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported on his money-making scheme, Gonzalez received a phone call from Krispy Kreme’s Nebraska office telling him to stop. The senior studying accounting at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul said he was told his sales created a liability for the North Carolina-based company.

Gonzalez, also known as “The Donut Guy,” would have made his 20th run to Iowa on Saturday. He told his Facebook followers on Thursday that he has been told he has to shut down operations.

“Life happens, and it could be a sign that something else it meant to be,” Gonzalez posted.

He then updated his Krispy Kreme Run Minnesota followers Monday, saying he received a call from the company, and the two would work together to come up with a positive solution.

"I have received a call directly from Krispy Kreme, and we are working together! A positive solution is taking place as we want to make sure we do this the right way, and I will have more details soon," Gonzalez posted.

Many followers responded saying they will not buy unless the profit goes to Gonzalez himself. He has yet to released information on deal.

