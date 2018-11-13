PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema has won Arizona's open U.S. Senate seat, beating Republican Rep. Martha McSally.

Sinema thanked her supporters in a tweet, saying she'll be an "independent voice for all Arizonans" in the U.S. Senate.

As long as I’ve served Arizona, I’ve worked to help others see our common humanity & find common ground. That’s the same approach I’ll take to representing our great state in the Senate, where I’ll be an independent voice for all Arizonans.



Thank you, Arizona. Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/iX6u6VQ9bQ — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) November 13, 2018

Sinema is expected to speak from the Montelucia resort in Scottsdale later this evening.

McSally has conceded in a video on Twitter, saying she has called Sinema to congratulate her.

Congrats to @kyrstensinema. I wish her success. I’m grateful to all those who supported me in this journey. I’m inspired by Arizonans’ spirit and our state’s best days are ahead of us. pic.twitter.com/tw0uKgi3oO — McSally For Senate (@MarthaMcSally) November 13, 2018

The race between Sinema and McSally was one of the most closely watched in the nation. Sinema was declared the winner Monday as her lead grew insurmountable during Arizona's lengthy vote-count.

Sinema is a former liberal activist who became a centrist member of Congress. Her win follows years of Democratic shutouts at the statewide level in Arizona and shows that the longtime Republican bastion is becoming a swing state.

McSally hammered Sinema over her former liberal stances and claimed she was pretending to be a centrist.

Sinema criticized McSally's vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act and kept her distance from national Democrats.

Sinema succeeds Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, who opted not to run.

12 News also contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.