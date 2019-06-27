For a limited time, residents of Las Vegas with parking tickets can pay their fine in a unique way.

The Las Vegas City Council unanimously approved a program in June that allowed parking tickets to be paid with donations of school supplies.

The supplies must be donated to the nonprofit organization, Teachers Exchange.

"Those who have a parking infraction in the city of Las Vegas between now and July 19 may satisfy their ticket by bringing new, unwrapped school supplies of equal or greater value to their fine," the city council said in a press release.

Items being accepted are pencils, pens, erasers, dry erase markers, index cards, paper towels, disinfecting wipes, card stock, copy paper, storage bins, rulers, scissors, pencil sharpeners and post-it notes.

Should this form of payment be allowed nationwide?