LeBron James provides update on Bronny James after son's cardiac arrest

LeBron's message is the first comment from Bronny's family since Tuesday's announcement that the 18-year-old was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest.

WASHINGTON — NBA superstar LeBron James provided a brief update Thursday on his 18-year-old son Bronny James, who went into cardiac arrest Monday during a basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love," LeBron James tweeted. "Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!"

LeBron's tweet was the first comments from Bronny's family since Tuesday's announcement that he was hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest. Bronny James was in stable condition Tuesday, a family spokesperson confirmed. Patients who experience an unlikely cardiac arrest often undergo numerous tests over multiple days to determine the cause. He spent only a brief time in intensive care — a positive sign for his long-term recovery from the frightening episode.

Bronny James announced in May that he would play college basketball for the Trojans, whose campus is less than two miles from the downtown arena of his father's Los Angeles Lakers. USC's basketball team is holding offseason practices in preparation for a two-week European tour next month.

LeBron James has repeatedly said that he hopes to play in the NBA with Bronny, who couldn't join the league until the fall of 2024 at the earliest. LeBron would be entering his 22nd NBA season at that point — matching Vince Carter for the longest career in league history — with his 40th birthday looming in December 2024.

