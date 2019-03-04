Actress Felicity Huffman has arrived at a federal courthouse to face allegations she paid a college admissions consultant $15,000 to rig her daughter's SAT score.

The "Desperate Housewives" star walked into Boston's federal court late Wednesday morning, hours before she was set to appear before a judge.

Huffman is among 33 parents charged in what authorities have called the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted.

Other parents expected to appear in court Wednesday include fellow actress Lori Loughlin and Loughlin's fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither participated in the sport.

Huffman, Loughlin and Giannulli have not publicly addressed the allegations against them.

The Hallmark Channel — where Loughlin starred in popular holiday movies and the series "When Calls the Heart" — cut ties with Loughlin a day after her arrest.

Loughlin and Giannulli's daughter, social media star Olivia Jade Giannulli, was dropped from advertising deals with cosmetics retailer Sephora and hair products company TRESemme.

Huffman, the Emmy-winning star of ABC's "Desperate Housewives," is accused of paying $15,000 that she disguised as a charitable donation to cheat on her daughter's college entrance exam.

Among the other parents expected in the Boston court Wednesday was Gordon Caplan, former co-chairman of the international law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, based in New York.

Caplan is accused of paying $75,000 to get a test supervisor to correct the answers on his daughter's ACT exam after she took it. Caplan's firm said after his arrest that he has been placed on a leave of absence.

The consultant at the center of the scheme, Rick Singer, pleaded guilty and is cooperating with investigators. Former Yale women's soccer coach Rudy Meredith also pleaded guilty.

Several coaches pleaded not guilty , including tennis coach Gordon Ernst who's accused of getting $2.7 million in bribes to designate at least 12 applicants as recruits to Georgetown.