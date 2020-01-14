NEW ORLEANS — LSU won its fourth college football national championship Monday, ending Clemson's 29-game winning streak with a 42-25 victory in the title game.

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns in the win. He ran for another score. Ja'Marr Chase caught nine passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence lost his first game as a starter since high school. He threw for 234 yards and no touchdowns, but ran for the opening score of the game.

It's LSU's first national title in 12 years.