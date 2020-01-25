SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit southern Puerto Rico on Saturday at a shallow depth, raising concerns about unstable infrastructure in a region that has been hit by quakes daily for nearly a month.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred at a depth of eight miles (13 kilometers) in the town of Guayanilla, located close to the epicenters of most of the recent earthquakes.

The newest quake comes a day after hundreds of people were evacuated from earthquake shelters that flooded following heavy rains that hit the U.S. territory.

AP