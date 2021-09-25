x
Man drives from Ohio hoping to help Haitian friend at border

On Friday, he quietly surveyed groups of migrants who were allowed to remain in the U.S. temporarily.
Dave, right, who declined to give his last name, from Toledo, Ohio, wears a neon vest as migrants are processed by a humanitarian group after being released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. Dave, who has been to Haiti many times, befriended a woman named Ruth, who he believes is still in custody after she crossed the Rio Grande with her husband and their 3-year-old daughter. Dave drove down from Ohio to Southwest Texas in hopes of picking the family up and driving them to Ohio, where Ruth has family awaiting them. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

DEL RIO, Texas — DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — An Ohio man is among those who made their way to the Texas border city of Del Rio, where thousands of Haitian migrants set up camp near a border bridge, including many seeking asylum. 

Dave, who didn't want to give his last name because he feared a backlash for helping people who entered the U.S. illegally, says he made the long drive from his hometown of Toledo on Tuesday because he wanted to find his Haitian friend Ruth and to drive her, her husband and young daughter back to her sister's home in Ohio. 

But he still hadn't found his friend.

