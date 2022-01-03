x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Father goes out for milk, comes home with $1M lottery ticket

A father near Richmond, Virginia got a huge surprise right around Christmas after deciding to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket during a run to the store.

WASHINGTON — A Virginia father who stopped by a 7-Eleven convenience store to buy his kids some chocolate milk, also bought a scratch-off lottery ticket and wound up winning $1 million

Dennis Willoughby of Chesterfield County, an area near Virginia's capital city of Richmond, bought the ticket just before Christmas. 

He decided to buy the ticket on a whim while he was in the store.

The Virginia Lottery said Willoughby chose a one-time cash option of $640,205, instead of the other option of annual payments over 30 years. Both of those amounts are before taxes, lottery officials said and the cash option is not a tax withholding. 

There was still one more unclaimed top-prize winner in the '$1 million Platinum Jackpot game lottery officials said. The odds of winning it are 1 in 1,632,000.

Credit: Virginia Lottery

Related Articles

While Willoughby hit it big with his $1 million scratch-off ticket, there's an even bigger lottery prize up for grabs currently through Powerball. Monday's jackpot is at $522 million and could get larger when the numbers are selected. The cash option is $371.5 million. 

The chance of winning all that money is minuscule at one in 292.2 million. The odds of winning in general are 1 in 24.9. It's not uncommon to have months go by without a grand prize winner.

The last time someone hit jackpot was Oct. 4 in California, winning $699.8 million. That jackpot was the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history and fifth largest in Powerball history.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

In Other News

What you need to know about changes to the Child Tax Credit