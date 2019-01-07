A Missouri man found a creative way to draw attention to pothole problems he doesn't feel the local government is doing enough to fix.

After three months of staring at the same pothole, CBS affiliate KCTV reports Kansas City resident Frank Sereno decided to throw a 3-month birthday party for the pothole he says authorities haven't repaired -- despite repeated requests.

Sereno told the CBS affiliate it was too hot to sing a happy birthday tune, but his neighbors were still amused.

A public works official told KCTV that repair crews were working through a backlog caused by rain. Sereno hopes they'll get caught up soon, so he doesn't need to buy another cake.

