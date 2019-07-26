WASHINGTON — A graphic artist from Virginia has come forward as the creator of the fake presidential seal that was shown next to President Donald Trump at a young Republicans conference earlier this week.

Turning Point USA, the group that hosted Tuesday's event where the altered seal was displayed on a screen as the president took the stage, said a "last-minute A/V mistake" caused the mix-up.

But graphic designer Charles Leazott told Forbes either "this really was an accident" or "someone did this on purpose and they're lying to cover that fact up."

Leazott explained to Forbes that he created the fake seal in late 2016 as a way to vent about Trump. He went on to create a website for people to buy merchandise featuring the design.

The Washington Post was first to report on the altered seal being shown at Tuesday's event.

Some of the differences on the fake seal included the eagle clasping golf clubs instead of arrows and that it had two heads instead of one, closely resembling Russia's coat of arms. It also replaced "E Pluribus Unum" with a Spanish phrase that translates to "45 is a puppet."

President Donald Trump takes the stage at Turning Point USA Teen Student Action Summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

AP

Leazott told the Post he is a former Republican, who twice voted for George W. Bush. He said he was drinking his morning coffee on Thursday when he noticed news coverage of his seal.

He told Forbes that he had let his website lapse in 2017, but has put it back online because of all the interest spawning from Tuesday's event.

The White House said it had no idea how it all happened. Turning Point later said a staffer searching for the presidential seal online mistakenly grabbed the parody. The staffer was fired.

