MOUNT PLEASANT, New York — A man and a woman died in an apparent murder-suicide at Westchester Medical Center this morning, police said.

Both people, in their 70s, were found shot in a room on the fourth floor of the Valhalla hospital after shots were reported at 9:39 a.m., Westchester County Public Safety Commissioner Tom Gleason said at a press conference outside the hospital.

Hospital staff had told patients that a man walked into the hospital and shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Three county officers were on the scene within two minutes, as well as hospital security, Gleason said, adding that a .38-caliber revolver was found at the scene.

There is no ongoing threat to anyone at the hospital, according to the county, which said a press briefing would be held later today.

Jatziri Escobar, a patient who arrived at the hospital shortly after 9 a.m., said a police officer told her about a shooting on the fourth floor. Escobar was in a room on the first floor when staff ran through the building alerting patients about the active shooting.

"I was kinda scared, but one of the officers told me to relax and all would be OK," said Escobar, a 22-year-old Elmsford resident.

Escobar said another patient and nurses were talking about a man who entered the hospital and shot his wife.

"They said he shot his wife and held her hostage, and I was just told he shot himself because he had no way out," Escobar said, citing the discussions among patients and nurses.

Westchester County police and state police were outside the hospital, blocking the entrance. Many people, including workers in lab coats, were seen milling about outside the hospital.

"Sometimes family members get a little outraged," Clarence McMillan, who works at Westchester Medical Center, said outside the hospital as police responded. "They don't understand the care and stuff we have to go through to help their loved ones survive. Maybe this is one of those situations."

Westchester Medical Center has a complex at 100 Woods Road, off the Sprain Brook Parkway, including a main hospital with 383 beds. It is the region's Level 1 Trauma Center, with the only burn unit between New York City and Canada.

"It's just a few workers of our unit in the building," Jacqueline Green, who works in the burn center, said outside the hospital. "We were in shock."

The incident comes 13 months after another shooting at a hospital in the region.

On June 30, 2017, a former staff doctor, Henry Bello, entered Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center with a large box concealing an AR-15 assault rifle, made his way to the 16th floor and began firing.

On the 16th and 17th floors, Bello shot seven people, one fatally, before killing himself. He had been forced to resign from the hospital two years earlier.

